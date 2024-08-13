Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Increases By 3,260.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,579,200 shares, a growth of 3,260.0% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

3i Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 383,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.1937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

