Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Rises By 275.4%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a growth of 275.4% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 659,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 275,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASGI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,009. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

