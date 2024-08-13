Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Increases By 254.9%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 254.9% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 119,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

