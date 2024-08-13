Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Declines By 47.0%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Stock Down 0.8 %

CAIXY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 151,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,162. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

