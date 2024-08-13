Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Drops By 82.5%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 3.8 %

CLLXF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,261. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

