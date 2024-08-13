Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Rises By 1,400.0%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 6.2 %

OFSTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -64.08.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 4,304.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

