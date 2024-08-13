Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Expands By 1,000.0%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CITEU opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $13.92.
About Cartica Acquisition
