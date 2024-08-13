Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Grows By 182.1%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CRT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 51,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,272. The company has a market cap of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 347.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

