Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Decreases By 83.8%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 398,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

