Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Increases By 111.1%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECTM remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,295. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

