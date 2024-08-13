Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Decreases By 50.0%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Esker Price Performance

Shares of ESKEF remained flat at $251.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $177.32. Esker has a one year low of $189.95 and a one year high of $253.91.

Get Esker alerts:

About Esker

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.