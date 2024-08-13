Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Decreases By 50.0%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Esker Price Performance
Shares of ESKEF remained flat at $251.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $177.32. Esker has a one year low of $189.95 and a one year high of $253.91.
About Esker
