Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Decreases By 67.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Experian Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EXPGY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 77,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPGY

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.