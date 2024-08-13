Short Interest in FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Decreases By 50.0%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FFW Stock Performance
FFW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. FFW has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
FFW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.
FFW Company Profile
FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.
See Also
