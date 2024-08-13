Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Declines By 50.7%

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBL traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,672. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

