Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Declines By 50.4%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the July 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMGMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.