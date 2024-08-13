Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Declines By 50.4%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the July 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS GMGMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

