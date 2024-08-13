Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Decreases By 66.7%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

