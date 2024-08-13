Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Rises By 453.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 453.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,991. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $354.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

