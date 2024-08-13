Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Expands By 2,003.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 2,003.5% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.9 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFF remained flat at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

