Short Interest in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Rises By 144.4%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,640,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NBST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

