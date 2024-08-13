Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Grows By 90.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 22,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,035. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,406,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.