Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Grows By 90.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 22,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,035. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
