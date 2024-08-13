Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 82.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of CEOS stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 616,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,717. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

