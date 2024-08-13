Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 82.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of CEOS stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 616,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,717. Psykey has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Psykey Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- Trading Halts Explained
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.