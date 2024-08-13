Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 91.7%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Trading Up 1.6 %

SWGAY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 128,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,405. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.