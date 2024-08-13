Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 91.7%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Swatch Group Trading Up 1.6 %
SWGAY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 128,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,405. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
