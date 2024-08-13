Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Drops By 38.1%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 0.3 %

TYCMY stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.20. Tingyi has a 12-month low of C$18.09 and a 12-month high of C$30.66.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

