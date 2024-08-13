Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 48.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,185 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.86% of Urban One worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban One stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 7,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $68.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

