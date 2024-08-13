Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Drops By 36.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,012. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

