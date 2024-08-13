SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 313,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 691,356 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.18.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $670.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
