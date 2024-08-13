SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 313,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 691,356 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.18.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $670.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

