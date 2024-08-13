Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.41. 43,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

