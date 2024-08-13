Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 629,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $317,301,000 after buying an additional 125,692 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 38,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,860 shares of company stock valued at $167,199,478 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.51.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.54. 13,717,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,426,400. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.26 and a 200-day moving average of $484.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

