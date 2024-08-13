Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells $83,180.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. 404,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyline Champion

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.