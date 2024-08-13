SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 251.77% and a negative net margin of 53.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYX remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 80,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -2,809.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. SKYX Platforms has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

