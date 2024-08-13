SmarDex Price Tops $0.0106 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. SmarDex has a market cap of $90.34 million and approximately $449,564.33 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,552,677,474 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,552,677,473.867619 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01044836 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $452,230.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

