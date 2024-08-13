SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 6,292,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,548,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.