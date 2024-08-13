Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $15.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.