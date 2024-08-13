Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $15.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.
Several analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
