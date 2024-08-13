SPACE ID (ID) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $254.02 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $254.02 million and $8.07 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,219,805 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 662,219,805.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.37230087 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $11,557,098.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

