SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.63

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 6103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 291,842 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 233,902 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

