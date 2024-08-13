SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUS stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $152.81.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.