SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $402,700.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $196.27. The company had a trading volume of 125,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.59 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day moving average is $187.50.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

