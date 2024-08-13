StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $101.23 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $101.23 million and approximately $220,999.16 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,785.81 or 0.04551504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,338 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

