Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Short Interest Up 108.8% in July

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

