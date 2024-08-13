StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
StealthGas Price Performance
GASS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%.
Institutional Trading of StealthGas
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.