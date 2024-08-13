StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

StealthGas Price Performance

GASS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

