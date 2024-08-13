Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.44.

STLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Stelco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STLC

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco stock opened at C$65.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.71. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.