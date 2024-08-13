Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 262878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.76).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 2.98 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Stelrad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Stelrad Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

About Stelrad Group

In related news, insider Robert Ellis sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total value of £280,000 ($357,507.66). In related news, insider Nicola Bruce purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,170 ($12,985.19). Also, insider Robert Ellis sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total value of £280,000 ($357,507.66). Corporate insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Further Reading

