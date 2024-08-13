StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.38.

STEP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $51.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

