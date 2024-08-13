Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target to $51.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,097.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,553,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

