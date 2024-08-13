Stifel Nicolaus Increases DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $35.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

