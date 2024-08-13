StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $196,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

