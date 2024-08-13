StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

