StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 51.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

