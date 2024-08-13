StockNews.com Lowers El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.9 %

LOCO opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $367.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

