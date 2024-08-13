StockNews.com Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 1,980,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,264. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,774,000 after purchasing an additional 744,797 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 130,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 731,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,722 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.